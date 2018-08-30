Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Monday Trump announced plans to replace NAFTA with a new trade agreement with Mexico including new rules for cars, intellectual property and labor rights. As details emerge and negotiations with Canada heighten, the Trump administration continues to push for quick approval. Economics correspondent at The Washington Post, Heather Long, joins me on the show today to talk about the latest developments.
Hours after winning the Republican nomination for Florida governor, Rep. Ron DeSantis used racially charged language in a Fox News interview to attack his Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. His comments exposed more about him and how our society talks about race more generally. Author and Professor of Philosophy at Emory University George Yancy returns to the show to discuss this racist outburst and more.
