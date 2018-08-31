Friday, August 31, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Join Michelangelo for an in depth discussion on the state of The Resistance in California and the ways in which both the state and the city of Los Angeles are leading the way for the country and fighting for a progressive future. 
Featuring the CEO of Los Angeles LGBT Center Lorri L. Jean, Executive Director of the California Women’s Law Center Betsy Butler, and Dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA Gary M. Segura.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center Renberg Theater - Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump accusing Google of conspiring against him, primary election and a wage freeze on federal employees, and so much more. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:17 PM



