Former Trump campaign
manager Paul Manafort is in trial on charges that include alleged bank and tax
fraud. Beyond those infractions, Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel indictments
make a case for Manafort’s role in facilitating collusion between the Trump
campaign and the Russian government. Associate Director of Anti-Corruption and
Illicit Finance, and the Moscow Project at the Center for American Progress Diana Pilipenko joins me on the show
today to talk about the case and more about ties to Russia.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest
immigration news on the Stephen Miller’s anti-immigration proposal, the ACLU’s
lawsuit against Jeff Sessions, and more.
