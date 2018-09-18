Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Friday the Texas State Board of Education voted on controversial changes to the social studies curriculum in public schools. Board members approved the removal of several historical figures including Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller from the curriculum, as well as a continued emphasis on Judeo-Christian values. Texas government reporter for the Dallas News Lauren McGaughy joins me on the show today to talk all about the curriculum and what happens next.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened--a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault went public, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort struck a plea deal with the Mueller team, and New York State’s primary election. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
