Friday, September 07, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In his new book, comedian and author Guy Branum makes sense of how his life doesn’t make sense in a collection of essays. My Life as a Goddess: A Memoir through (Un)Popular Culture shares his journey, through humor and self-acceptance, from confused young outsider in a dead-end town to an outrageous and outspoken show business rule breaker. He joins me in the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with explosive confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, an anonymous senior Trump official writing about “resisting,” and Obama rallying for the midterms. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
