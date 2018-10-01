Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, October 01, 2018
From the mangled Kavanaugh confirmation process to the Trump administration’s latest attempts to thwart the Mueller investigation, Capitol Hill is roiling. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) of on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the testimony and questioning of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the “limited in scope” FBI investigation and Sen. Jeff Flake’s statements about the nomination. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
