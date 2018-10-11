Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Florida’s congressional district 25 is among the key districts in the state that could flip from red to blue. Former judge and public defender Mary Barzee Flores is looking to beat longtime incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart and bring new energy to Miami area politics. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her campaign.
Editor of Right Wing Watch and a weekly columnist for The American Prospect, Adele Stan, joins me on the show to talk about some of the latest headlines.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:42 PM
