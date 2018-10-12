Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, October 12, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
California congressional district 39 covering parts of Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties is among the key districts in the state that could flip from red to blue. Veteran and education advocate Gil Cisneros is looking to bring new energy to the state and the nation. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.
At a time of great divisions, professor of sociology and the director of the Institute for Public Knowledge at New York University Eric Klinenberg researches the places that connect us in his new book Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life. He explores our “social infrastructure” from libraries to day-care centers, bookstores, coffee shops and community gardens that shape our face-to-face interactions. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Nikki Haley’s surprise resignation, the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the upcoming midterms. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
