Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Organizers of the upcoming #WalkAway March in Washington, D.C. claim they're hosting a rally for the many who've walked away from the Democratic Party. However, upon closer inspection, the movement appears to be a flop. Reporter at ThinkProgress Casey Michel examined the operation behind the march. He joins me on the show today.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on ongoing family separations, demands for the Department of Homeland Security to disclose documents and Trump’s claims that family separation was an Obama era law.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:27 PM
