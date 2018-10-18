Thursday, October 18, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The comedy-driven reproductive rights organization Lady Parts Justice League is gearing up for the midterms with the Golden Probes Awards. Hosted by comedian Margaret Cho, the extravaganza of comedy and music aims to raise awareness about what's at stake in the midterms. Political comedian and Lady Parts Justice League founder Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk about "sexism's most glamorous event."
When Gavin McInnes, the founder of the violent neo-fascist gang the Proud Boys, spoke at the stuffy Metropolitan Republican Club, it marked another embrace of far-right extremism by the Republican establishment. National Reporter at HuffPost, Christopher Mathias examined the group's leadership and ideology in light of its rise in Trump’s America. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
