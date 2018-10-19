Friday, October 19, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This November, Massachusetts voters will consider Question 3, a referendum on whether to retain a 2016 law protecting transgender people from discrimination in public places. Opponents of the law — who call themselves “Keep MA Safe” — have been stoking fears through a series of anti-trans ads aimed to scare voters. LGBTQ editor at ThinkProgress Zack Ford joins me on the show today to talk all about the facts and myths about the referendum.
As the midterms approach, voting rights and efforts to suppress them are more critical than ever. Senior reporter at Mother Jones Ari Berman has been covering voting issues in states around the country from an initiative to restore voting rights to felons in Florida to voter suppression in Georgia. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump joking about a congressman assaulting a reporter, and Trump’s calls for closing the Mexico border. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
