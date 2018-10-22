Monday, October 22, 2018
On Friday, the Department of Justice charged a Russian woman with interference in the upcoming midterm elections, highlighting the continued threat to America’s elections. Elizabeth Ware Packard Professor at Annenberg School for Communication of the University of Pennsylvania and Director of its Annenberg Public Policy Center Kathleen Hall Jamieson researched how Russian hacking and social media messaging altered the content of the electoral dialogue and contributed to Donald Trump’s victory. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her new book, Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know.
Trump Administration plans to revise federal regulations that will impact gender identity and rights. The reported plan would ensure that federal laws prohibiting sex discrimination will not be enforced by federal agencies to protect transgender people. Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights Shannon Minter joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump praised a congressman who assaulted a journalist covering an election, more details about the disappearance and murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi emerged, and the midterms are fast approaching. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
