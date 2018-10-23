Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Mueller investigation has been focusing on longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone and his relationship to and knowledge of Wikileaks and the information released by online group leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to dig deeper into the story.
When historian, bestselling author and foreign-policy analyst first joined the Republican Party as a teenager, he thought he’d never leave it, until Trump won the presidency in 2016. The longtime proponent for the conservative agenda, Max Boot, writes about his shift away from today’s modern Republican Party in his new book The Corrosion of Conservatism: Why I Left the Right. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
From chants of “fake news” to threats against the press to celebrating a “body slam” of a reporter, Trump has gone after the media. PEN America, an organization of writers that defends free expression, together with the nonprofit organization Protect Democracy and the Yale Law School Media Freedom and Information Clinic, is filing suit in federal court to put a check on Trump’s threats against the press. CEO of Pen America, Suzanne Nossel, joins me on the show today to talk all about the lawsuit.
