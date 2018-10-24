Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
We’re less than two weeks from the midterms, and with so much going on, we’re glad to have political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay on to talk about the latest news on the package bombs targeting officials and media outlets, Trump’s appeals to nationalism, and a close up on the state elections and what’s on the ballot. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Looking back to the Obama administration, a new book gives us a window into the behind-the-scenes of that historical administration. Obama’s liaison to the LGBTQ community as well as the Asian American and Pacific Islander community Gautam Raghavan put together stories from 18 key Obama staffers in his new book West Wingers: Stories from the Dream Chasers, Change Makers, and Hope Creators Inside the Obama White House. He joins me today to talk all about the book and share tales from the team.
