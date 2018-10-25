Thursday, October 25, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Christine Hallquist made history when she became the first transgender person to be nominated for governor by a major party when she won the Democratic Party nomination in Vermont. Building on her experience as the CEO of the state’s electric utility, climate change expert and community leader, she’s looking to unseat Gov. Phil Scott and bring change to Vermont. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her exciting campaign.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:48 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|