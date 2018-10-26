Friday, October 26, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
New York’s congressional District 2 in Long Island is among the key districts in in the country that could flip from red to blue. Looking to unseat 25-year incumbent Rep. Peter King, Democratic Party candidate, economic development expert, community organizer and nonprofit leader Liuba Grechen Shirley is gaining national attention for her campaign. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the race, childcare for candidates and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with an arrest in the mail bombs sent to Trump critics, Trump’s calls to close the Mexican-American border, and the countdown to the midterms. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
