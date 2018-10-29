Monday, October 29, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump blaming the terrorist bombs on the media and the Democrats, the killing of 11 in the Pittsburgh synagogue, and the victory of far-right Jair Bolsonaro for president in Brasil. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:47 PM
