Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Conversations about race in the Trump era have exposed the nation’s history of white supremacy and our difficulty with talking about it. Assistant Professor of Sociology and Africana Studies at the State University of New York Stony Brook Crystal M. Fleming used her own experiences as a queer black millennial college professor and researcher and critical race theory to unveil systematic racism, racial ignorance and what we can do about it. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her new book How to Be Less Stupid About Race: On Racism, White Supremacy, and the Racial Divide.
