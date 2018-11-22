Thursday, November 22, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Happy Thanksgiving! Tune in to hear our pre-Thanksgiving show featuring Mark Joseph Stern of Slate on the latest political and legals news.

 Plus, gearing up for the holiday, listeners and some of our favorite SirisuXM hosts share:

  • How you handle political debates at family gatherings
  • What you're planning for Thanksgiving
  • What you're thankful for
  • Your reflections on the midterm election
  • Your favorite recipes
  • And more!
