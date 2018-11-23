Tune in for a rebroadcast of our special programs. (Michelangelo will be back live on Monday.)
Agencies in Crisis: The U.S. Census Bureau--The first edition of our new series, this panel discussion explored what’s at stake with redistricting, federal funding, research, and the upcoming Census 2020 under the Trump administration. Kenneth Prewitt, Director of the United States Census Bureau from 1998 to 2001 and Carnegie Professor of Social Affairs at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. Terri Ann Lowenthal, a Census expert and consultant and former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee. Tom Wolf, Counsel with the Brennan Center Democracy Program, focusing on redistricting issues.
Agencies in Crisis: The Federal Communications Commission--The FCC protects equal access to the internet, prevents monopoly control of our media, regulates new communications technologies, and more. But, under the Trump administration, the agency’s mission has been compromised. From the rise of anti-regulation FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to the dismantling of net neutrality, politics have come into play and could favor powerful interests over a free and equal media. Hear from former commissioners Mignon Clyburn (2009-2018) and Gloria Tristani (1997-2001), and Policy Director of FreePress, Matt Wood.
Building the Blue Wave--Join Michelangelo for an in depth discussion on the state of The Resistance in California and the ways in which both the state and the city of Los Angeles are leading the way for the country and fighting for a progressive future.
