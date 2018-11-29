Michelangelo is out today. Writer, host and video producer for outlets including Mic, BuzzFeed, HuffPost and beyond, who specializes in national news, feminism/LGBTQ issues and pop culture, Alex Berg, is sitting in today.
Tune in to hear her interview:
- Marina Fang, HuffPost reporter
- Noah Michelson, HuffPost Personal editorial director
- Peter Renn, Lambda Legal counsel
- Ari Berman, Mother Jones reporter
- Tierney Sneed, Talking Points Memo reporter
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|