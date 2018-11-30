skip to main |
Democrats gained 40
seats in the House of Representatives, and as the Party looks to the new
session of Congress, members debated its leadership for the future. The Nation’s National Affairs
Correspondent, Joan Walsh, joins me
on the show to talk all about how Nancy Pelosi won over progressive insurgents
to pave the way for her reelection as Speaker, plus more on the day’s top
stories.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s former campaign chair Paul
Manafort breaking his plea deal, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen
admitting to lying before congress, and two new reports on the threat of
climate change. Joining me today to help
us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture. Eleanor welcome back to the
show!
