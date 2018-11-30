Friday, November 30, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Democrats gained 40 seats in the House of Representatives, and as the Party looks to the new session of Congress, members debated its leadership for the future. The Nation’s National Affairs Correspondent, Joan Walsh, joins me on the show to talk all about how Nancy Pelosi won over progressive insurgents to pave the way for her reelection as Speaker, plus more on the day’s top stories.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort breaking his plea deal, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen admitting to lying before congress, and two new reports on the threat of climate change.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

