Monday, December 03, 2018
President George H.W. Bush died over the weekend at the age of 94. As public figures and the media lay out different narratives about his legacy, professor, author and contributing editor at Politico Magazine, David Greenberg, writes about the need for a critical lens on Bush’s history and track record. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
New Mexico’s first congressional district will be sending a new representative to Congress in January. Former New Mexico Democratic Party Chair and a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, Deb Haaland, won the election and will become one of the first two Native American women ever elected to Congress. She joins me on the show today to talk about the election, her priorities for her district, and hopes for the new Congress.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to lying before Congress, Wisconsin Republicans are working to suppress voting, and former President George H. W. Bush died. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
