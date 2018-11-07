Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night, Democrats earned victories even in districts drawn to keep them out of power. Now, as Democratic control in state governments and several ballot proposals could lay the groundwork for fairer redistricting. Senior fellow at the Center of American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice Ian Millhiser joins me on the show to talk all redistricting and more on the midterm elections.
Last night, the Democrats made history from winning the House back to marking a number of historical first as diverse candidate racked up victories. As we continue unpacking the victories and losses, Political Director of Daily Kos and Publisher of Daily Kos Elections David Nir joins me to talk all about last night’s elections and look to 2020.
