Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Yesterday, the White House stripped CNN reporter Jim Acosta of his security credentials after a heated scene at a press conference earlier in the day. This latest move represents yet another attempt to chill the media after Trump and the White House have framed the press the enemy of the people. SiriusXM’s chief DC correspondent Olivier Knox experiences the Trump administration press room first hand and is also the president of the White House Correspondents' Association. He joins me on the show today to talk about press freedoms and more.
