A Miami Herald investigation exposes how a future Trump cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the plea deal of a lifetime. New York Magazine political writer Eric Levitz joins me on the show today to help unpack the story behind how former US Attorney and now Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta cut a deal with hedge-fund manager Jeffrey Epstein.
From plea deals to concerns about obstruction to sentencing for insiders, the stakes keep raising in the Mueller investigation. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA-33), who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments and gearing up for the new session of Congress.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—concerns about election fraud have put a North Carolina congressional district election in limbo, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen confessed to lying before Congress, and Wisconsin's GOP is pushing for last minute legislation to shift the balance of power in state government. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
