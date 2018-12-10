Trump’s Russia ties and
hush money payments have already been talked about, and yet, he remains in
office. Now, the latest Mueller investigation developments have made these even
more concrete. As the investigation appears to be closing in on Trump,
co-editor of The American Prospect,
author and professor at Brandeis University Robert Kuttner writes about the latest developments in the
investigation, and why he thinks Trump will be out of office by November 2020.
He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
