Monday, December 10, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump’s Russia ties and hush money payments have already been talked about, and yet, he remains in office. Now, the latest Mueller investigation developments have made these even more concrete. As the investigation appears to be closing in on Trump, co-editor of The American Prospect, author and professor at Brandeis University Robert Kuttner writes about the latest developments in the investigation, and why he thinks Trump will be out of office by November 2020. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the Mueller investigation memos on Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort with sentencing recommendations and details about their involvement, the impending vacancy of the White House Chief of Staff post, and Wisconsin Republicans’ power grab in state government.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

