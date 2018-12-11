Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
When the Blue Wave swept the nation, it crested in California. One of the exciting new representatives to the sunshine state is businessman, philanthropist, attorney, and tech entrepreneur, Harley Rouda, who unseated incumbent Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to represent California’s 48th congressional district. He joins me on the show today to talk about his victory, his top priorities for the district and hopes for the new congressional session.
Even before he was elected, Donald Trump has pushed a hateful, anti-immigrant agenda, from the Muslim travel ban to the horrific family separation policy to militarizing the US-Mexico border before the midterm election. Host of SiriusXM Progress’ Affirmative Reaction, Xorje Olivares, launched a campaign with the Refugee Services of Texas to help individuals in limbo at the border. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Ever since questions about Russian involvement in the 2016 election first surfaced, the legitimacy of Trump’s election has been questioned. Some politicians have called for impeachment, while others caution against it. While an integral part of the laws behind the government, the impeachment and removal of the president is a rare and complicated procedure. Samuel Ashe Distinguished Professor in Constitutional Law at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Michael Gerhardt, wrote Impeachment: What Everyone Needs to Know. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
