Trump announced the nomination of William Barr as Attorney General. The former Attorney General under George H.W. Bush (1991-93) would shape the criminal justice system and immigration policies, and supervise the intensifying Mueller investigation. Senior counsel at the Brennan Center’s Justice Program Ames Grawert joins me on the show today to discuss his background with special attention to Barr’s views on criminal justice.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Michael Flynn sentencing memo and more Mueller investigation developments, GOP power grabs in Wisconsin and Michigan, and Trump’s nomination of William Barr as the new Attorney General.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!

