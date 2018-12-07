skip to main |
Trump announced the
nomination of William Barr as Attorney General. The former Attorney General
under George H.W. Bush (1991-93) would shape the criminal justice system and immigration policies, and
supervise the intensifying Mueller investigation. Senior counsel at the Brennan Center’s Justice Program Ames Grawert joins
me on the show today to discuss his background with special attention to Barr’s
views on criminal justice.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with the Michael Flynn sentencing memo and
more Mueller investigation developments, GOP power grabs in Wisconsin and
Michigan, and Trump’s nomination of William Barr as the new Attorney General. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture. Eleanor welcome back to the
show!
