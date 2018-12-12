Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we unpack the latest news on Trump’s meltdown over border security negotiations, his lies about the border wall, and the Trump Organization’s involvement in hiring and providing fake papers to undocumented workers, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay. He joins me on the show today to talk all about these and other top headlines.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the battle over border security, undocumented workers employed by the Trump organization, a nativity scene depicting Jesus in a cage, and more.
