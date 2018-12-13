Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The Trump administration has taken on characteristics of an authoritarian regime, but the tendencies were brewing long before the “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan became popular. Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University Jason Stanley argues that fascist politics are running rampant in America today—and spreading around the world. In his new book How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them, he identifies the ten pillars of fascist politics, and charts their horrifying rise and deep history. He joins me on the show today to talk all about.
