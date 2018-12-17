Monday, December 17, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Harvey Milk made history when he became the first openly gay elected official in the state of California (elected in 1977). He was assassinated just ten months after taking office. Forty years later, professor, writer and activist Andrew Reynolds tells the epic stories of courageous men and women around the world who came forward to make their voices heard during the struggle for equal rights in his new book The Children of Harvey Milk: How LGBTQ Politicians Changed the World. He joins me on the show to talk all about Milk's legacy, politics today and more.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—a Texas judge ruled that Obamacare is unconstitutional, Mick Mulvaney became the new White House Chief of Staff and a government shutdown looms over Trump's desire for a border wall.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

