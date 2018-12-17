Harvey Milk made history when he became the first openly gay elected official in the state of California (elected in 1977). He was assassinated just ten months after taking office. Forty years later, professor, writer and activist Andrew Reynolds tells the epic stories of courageous men and women around the world who came forward to make their voices heard during the struggle for equal rights in his new book The Children of Harvey Milk: How LGBTQ Politicians Changed the World. He joins me on the show to talk all about Milk's legacy, politics today and more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|