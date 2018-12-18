Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Trump's authoritarian tendencies are threatening America today and well into the future. Senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations Joshua Kurlantzick wrote in the Washington Post about how other nations have tried (and failed) to restore democracy after populist strongmen. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

From former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen’s plea deal to awaiting the sentencing of Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn, the Mueller investigation continues. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to dig deeper into the story.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a Texas judge calling Obamacare unconstitutional, Mike Flynn due to be sentenced today, and the ramp up in investigations into Trump and his associates. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

