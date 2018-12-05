Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night, Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a two-part sentencing memo for Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, outlining his assistance with investigations and recommending no jail time. The memo offers new information about the Russia investigation’s progress and next steps. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Trump has touted himself “Tariff Man” as he continues to put pressure on trade as a remedy to America’s economic anxieties. Author and senior associate for International Health at the National Bureau of Asian Research, Benjamin Shobert, writes about the dangerous inclination to pin such problems on China instead of looking to America’s own insecurities about the economy, the government, terrorism and national identity. He joins me on the show today to discuss his new book Blaming China: It Might Feel Good but It Won’t Fix America’s Economy.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:43 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|