Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

Yesterday, in a direct assault on democracy, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature rejected the will of the people and passed a bill to seize power from incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the Blue Wave that swept the nation.  The bill, once it is signed into law by Gov. Walker will stop the newly elected Democratic Governor from being able to change state assistance policy and from being able to withdraw from a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, two of the main things he campaigned on.  Joining me today to talk all about this un-American power grab and so much more is Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan of Wisconsin.


From boasting about the size of his penis to releasing records of his testosterone levels, Trump’s rhetoric and behavior exude toxic masculinity, and according to new research his behavior also seems to have struck a chord with some male voters, specifically the ones who are secretly insecure about their manhood.  Joining me today to talk all about this research and Trump’s appeal to men with fragile masculinity is Eric Knowles, who is an Associate Professor of Psychology at New York University, and who along with Sarah DiMuccio conducted extensive research into Trump’s male supporters.  


