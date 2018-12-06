Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
Yesterday, in a direct assault on democracy, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature rejected the will of the people and passed a bill to seize power from incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the Blue Wave that swept the nation. The bill, once it is signed into law by Gov. Walker will stop the newly elected Democratic Governor from being able to change state assistance policy and from being able to withdraw from a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, two of the main things he campaigned on. Joining me today to talk all about this un-American power grab and so much more is Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan of Wisconsin.
