Thursday, January 10, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
When ex-military officer and far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil's presidential election in October, people called him “Trump of the Tropics.” Now that he has taken office and is working to implement his hardline positions and undermining protections for the LGBTQ and indigenous groups, we take a closer look at the new leader. Foreign and national security reporter for Vox.com Jen Kirby joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
