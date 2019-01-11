skip to main |
American kids are living in a world of ongoing public debates about race,
daily displays of racial injustice, and for some, an increased awareness
surrounding diversity and inclusion. Sociologist Margaret A. Hagerman
zeroes in on affluent, white kids to observe how they make sense of privilege,
unequal educational opportunities, and police violence. She joins me on the
show today to talk about her new book White Kids: Growing Up With Privilege in a Racially Divided America.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with the government shutdown stretching to
21 days, Trump’s threat of calling a national emergency to build the wall, and
plans for Michael Cohen to testify before congress. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture. Eleanor welcome back to the
show!
