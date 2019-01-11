Friday, January 11, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

American kids are living in a world of ongoing public debates about race, daily displays of racial injustice, and for some, an increased awareness surrounding diversity and inclusion. Sociologist Margaret A. Hagerman zeroes in on affluent, white kids to observe how they make sense of privilege, unequal educational opportunities, and police violence. She joins me on the show today to talk about her new book White Kids: Growing Up With Privilege in a Racially Divided America.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the government shutdown stretching to 21 days, Trump’s threat of calling a national emergency to build the wall, and plans for Michael Cohen to testify before congress.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  Eleanor welcome back to the show!
