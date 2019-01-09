Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Trump’s prime-time TV address, investigations into the deaths at the border, and more.
From Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s upcoming departure to the charge against Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to new revelations in Paul Manafort’s Russia ties and more, the Mueller investigation continues heating up. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties and head of the emptywheel blog Marcy Wheeler joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments.
Charlene Carruthers is a strategist, writer and leading community organizer in today’s movement for Black liberation. She brings her thoughts on activist ideas and history in her book Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements. She joins me on the show today to share her story.
