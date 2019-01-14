skip to main |
Robert Cutler was the nation’s Special
Assistant for National Security Affairs (now called National Security Advisor),
and the closest confidante in the President’s inner circle. Aside from carrying
many of the nation’s secrets, he also kept one of his own—he was gat at a time
when McCarthy era policies were targeting gay people. In the summer of 2006,
journalist Peter Shinkle first heard that his great-uncle “Bobby” had a secret
that could have brought down the Eisenhower presidency. Peter Shinkle, author of Ike’s Mystery Man: The Secret Lives of Robert Cutler joins me today to share this story.
Congress is taking
action on gun reform this year with a new bill calling for universal background
checks. One of the lead sponsors, Rep.Ted Deutch (D-FL-22) introduced the bipartisan bill on the eighth
anniversary of the Arizona shooting that wounded former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He
joins me on the show today to talk all about the bill, plus the latest on the
shutdown, Trump’s Russia ties and more.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the 24-day
shutdown has become the longest in US history, new revelations emerged about
Trump's efforts to hide his conversations with Putin, and more entrants into
the 2020 presidential candidate field.
John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole
lot more, John is The Nation’s
national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These
Times and the associate editor of The
Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
