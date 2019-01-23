Tune in to hear her interview:
- Stephanie Mencimer of Mother Jones on how Google, Facebook, and Microsoft sponsored aconference that promoted climate change denial
- Jared Holt of Right Wing Watch on propaganda warfare following the viral video of Covington Catholic High School students at the March for Life
- Gabe Ortiz of Daily Kos on the latest immigration news
- Liuba Grechen Shirley on founding the Vote Mama PAC
