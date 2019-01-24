skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Among the hundreds of thousands of federal workers impacted by the shutdown are tens of thousands of air traffic controllers—the critical employees monitoring our skies and making air travel safe. J. Paul Reed is a technology consultant and private pilot who has been speaking up about the shutdown’s impact. He joins me on the show today to talk more about the impact of the shutdown.
As the government shutdown stretches to day 34, Democrats have tried to pass bills to reopen government but the impasse over Trump’s wall remains. Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) joins me to talk about the latest developments in Capitol Hill, the Mueller investigation and more top news.
Car technology to stop if you're not paying attention, or beep if you drift out of a lane are already common, and as this trend to automation continues driverless cars are poised to play a significant role in transportation and daily life. In the near future, your conventional car could go the way of the horse and buggy. Samuel Schwartz, former NYC Traffic Commissioner and author of No One at the Wheel: Driverless Cars and the Road of the Future comes on the show today to talk about transportation and more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|