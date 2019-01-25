skip to main |
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
In a pre-dawn raid this
morning, the FBI arrested former Trump advisor and self-declared “dirty
trickster” Roger Stone. He was charged with seven counts, including obstruction
of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering. Independent
journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to
dig deeper into the these and other new developments in the Mueller
investigation.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with the FBI’s arrest of former Trump
advisor and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” Roger Stone, the shutdown
continuing, and the postponement of the State of the Union address. Joining me
today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about
politics and culture.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps.
