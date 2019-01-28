Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, January 28, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Trump administration has been pushing through extremist judges at all levels of the judiciary. One of the latest nominees is Eric Murphy, who argued against same-sex marriage before the Supreme Court. Senior attorney at Lambda Legal Sasha Buchert has been tracking judicial nominations and joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump advisor Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI, the government shutdown got a three-week reprieve and calls for an investigation into Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen for lying before Congress. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
