Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that the Trump administration could reinstate its policy barring most transgender people from serving in the military. Trans activist, writer and former Naval aviator Brynn Tannehill responded to this latest development in the battle over trans civil rights in the New York Times op-ed "The Supreme Court Just Ended My Military Career." She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
In recent years, women have made incredible strides in politics, activism and beyond, but women’s feelings of anger are still suppressed rather than listened to. From blatant misogyny to subtle sexism to the way we raise our children, the need for women to stifle anger is reinforced. Writer, activist and Director of the Women’s Media Center Speech Project Soraya Chemaly wrote all about it in her new book The Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women's Anger. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Roger Stone was indicted on seven counts, the government shutdown got a three-week reprieve and the latest from the Supreme Court on the trans military ban. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:21 PM
