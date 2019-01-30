skip to main |
From local elections to
Beto O’Rourke’s huge showing in the Senate election, Texas is changing.
Hispanics helped put Texas in play for Democrats in November. Now, Republicans
leaders want nearly 100,000 people to prove they’re allowed to vote. National
Reporter for HuffPost Roque Planas
joins me on the show today to talk about the increased Latino voter turnout and
the challenges to their votes.
A new database of
hacked emails reveals connections between American right-wing interests and
Russian fascists and oligarchs who attended a 2014 gala in Russia. Reporter for
ThinkProgress Casey Michel examined
the attendees and their ties to far-right interests and power. He joins me on
the show today to talk all about.
