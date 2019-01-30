Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

From local elections to Beto O’Rourke’s huge showing in the Senate election, Texas is changing. Hispanics helped put Texas in play for Democrats in November. Now, Republicans leaders want nearly 100,000 people to prove they’re allowed to vote. National Reporter for HuffPost Roque Planas joins me on the show today to talk about the increased Latino voter turnout and the challenges to their votes.

A new database of hacked emails reveals connections between American right-wing interests and Russian fascists and oligarchs who attended a 2014 gala in Russia. Reporter for ThinkProgress Casey Michel examined the attendees and their ties to far-right interests and power. He joins me on the show today to talk all about.

