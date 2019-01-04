Friday, January 04, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


While Trump has been going after immigrants and calling for a wall, his Bedminster Golf Club employed undocumented workers. Two of them have come forward, saying that supervisors furnished them with fake green cards and social security numbers. Their lawyer, Anibal Romero, joins me on the show today to talk all about the case and the investigation.

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with day 14 of the partial government shutdown, the swearing in of the new Democrat-led Congress, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren launching her presidential campaign.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  


