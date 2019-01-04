skip to main |
While Trump has been
going after immigrants and calling for a wall, his Bedminster Golf Club
employed undocumented workers. Two of them have come forward, saying that
supervisors furnished them with fake green cards and social security numbers. Their
lawyer, Anibal Romero, joins me on the
show today to talk all about the case and the investigation.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with day 14 of the partial government
shutdown, the swearing in of the new Democrat-led Congress, and Sen. Elizabeth
Warren launching her presidential campaign.
Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington
correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
