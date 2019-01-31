Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The public rift between Trump and his intelligence chiefs has thrown disagreements over relations with North Korea, Iran and more into the spotlight, as talk of a US exit from Afghanistan heats up. Washington editor-at-large for The Atlantic Steve Clemons joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in foreign policy news.
Trump’s victory in 2016 marked a peak moment in an ongoing crisis in American politics. In An Uncivil War: Taking Back our Democracy in an Age of Trumpian Disinformation and Thunderdome Politics, the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent sounds an urgent alarm about the deeper roots of our democratic backsliding—and how we can begin to turn things around between now and 2020. He joins me on the show today to talk about extreme polarization, attacks on the fourth estate and much more.
