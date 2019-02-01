Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, February 01, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest news on the Russia investigation, the GOP response to Rep. Steve King’s racism, and the ongoing shutdown, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
A new book traces the lines of division in contemporary America that have led to our present state of affairs. Starting with 1974 and Watergate, Princeton professors Kevin Kruse and Julian Zelizer explore how income inequality, racial division, and a revolution in gender roles and sexual norms would deepen and fuel a polarized political and media landscape. They join me on the show today to talk about their book Fault Lines: A History of the United States Since 1974.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the rescheduled State of the Union Address, Trump’s continued calls for a border wall and new energy in the 2020 presidential field. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
