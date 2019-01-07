Journalist Katherine Stewart has attended dozens
of Christian nationalist conferences and events over the past two years, and
reports on the way the religious right views Trump as part of a divine rule.
She joins me on the show today to discuss her latest New York Times op-ed "Why Trump Reigns as King Cyrus."
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened with the
shutdown continuing into day 17, the White House changing its Syria strategy
and a new congress gearing up for investigations and possible impeachment. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily
newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
