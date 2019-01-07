Monday, January 07, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Journalist Katherine Stewart has attended dozens of Christian nationalist conferences and events over the past two years, and reports on the way the religious right views Trump as part of a divine rule. She joins me on the show today to discuss her latest New York Times op-ed "Why Trump Reigns as King Cyrus."

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened with the shutdown continuing into day 17, the White House changing its Syria strategy and a new congress gearing up for investigations and possible impeachment.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

