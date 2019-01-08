skip to main |
As the partial
government shutdown reaches 18 days, its impact on employees, families,
businesses, services and places deepens. Washington Bureau Chief for HuffPost, Amanda Terkel, spoke with some of those affected by the shutdown.
She joins me on the show today to talk about their struggles.
The government shutdown
continues and tonight Trump will address the nation on the issue and make the
case for the border barrier. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show today
to talk all about these and other top headlines.
